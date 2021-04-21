Texas animal services employee causes social media frenzy

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For Wichita Falls Animal Services employee Zackry Majewski, what started off as a normal day of posing for a picture on Facebook has now turned into a social media frenzy.
“I don’t even have Facebook. People called me into the office, like my boss, and she was telling me, ‘it’s blowing up right now,’ and then it just kind of increased throughout the day,” Majewski said.
The post featured Majewski with a husky named Sky who was up for adoption. And, while some were interested in the pup searching for a home, the majority were searching for more Majewski.
“I got over a hundred people on my Snapchat adding me and Instagram and all that stuff, it was crazy,” Majewski said.
But, Majewski isn’t the only one feeling the love. Animal Services says they received hundreds of calls from people across the country wanting to adopt their pets. For Majewski, well, the people still to see more of him on social media and he doesn’t mind taking one for the team.
“A lot of people want me to and it’s just not something I like to do but, if it helps animals get adopted, then I will,” Majewski said. “It got Sky adopted in like an hour yesterday and we had over a hundred calls on her so, it was pretty great.”
For more information on how you can adopt a pet, click the link here.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.