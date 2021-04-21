Spanish St. Improvement Proj. in Cape Girardeau on track, intersection expected to open next week

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Spanish Street Improvement Project is on track and the intersection of Independence and Spanish Streets is expected to reopen the last week of April.
As of Wednesday, April 21, Anna Kangas with Cape Girardeau’s Development Services, said once the intersection is finished, they’ll move on to the west side of Spanish Street.
The Spanish Street project includes asphalt milling and overlay of the streets downtown.
It began on March 29 and is expected to be finished in July.
The $1.6 million project was funded by casino revenue.
