SIU to present honorary degrees, service awards during commencement ceremonies

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University Carbondale will celebrate the achievements of eight individuals with honorary degrees and distinguished service awards during commencement ceremonies May 7-9 at Saluki Stadium.
The honorees are:
- Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, will receive an honorary Doctor of Community Health degree during ceremonies honoring College of Applied Sciences and Arts graduates at noon May 8.
- Pamela J. Wilson, honorary Doctor of Community Health degree, 6 p.m. May 7, College of Agricultural Sciences and College of Science.
- Jacquelyn D. Spinner, honorary Doctor of Media Arts degree, 9 a.m. May 8, College of Mass Communication and Media Arts and College of Liberal Arts.
- Harry L. Crisp II, honorary Doctor of Public Service degree, 3 p.m. May 8, College of Business, College of Engineering, SIU School of Medicine.
- Pamela K. Pfeffer, honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree, 3 p.m. May 8, College of Business, College of Engineering, SIU School of Medicine.
- Harold R. Bardo Jr., Distinguished Service Award, 6 p.m. May 8, College of Education and Human Services.
- Seymour L. Bryson, Distinguished Service Award (posthumous), 6 p.m. May 8, College of Education and Human Services.
- Carolyn F. Donow, Distinguished Service Award, 3 p.m. May 9, 2020 graduates in the College of Business, College of Education and Human Services, College of Liberal Arts and College of Mass Communication and Media Arts.
The eight individuals received SIU Board of Trustees approval.
Spring 2021 ceremonies will be in person, following protocols of the Restore Illinois Plan.
Social distancing and masks will be required for all participants, guests, and staff.
Ceremonies over the three-day celebration will be for spring 2021 graduates along with 2020 graduates.
