S7HD Health Dept. to hold 2 teen COVID-19 vaccination clinics April 24

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) announced two new COVID-19 vaccination clinics aimed at parents who would like to get their 16 to 17-year-olds vaccinated.
Two different locations will offer the Pfizer vaccine to teens accompanied by their parent or guardian on Saturday, April 24.
The two clinic locations on April 24 are as follows:
- 10:00am to 12:00pm: Johnson County – Vienna High School (601 N. 1st St., Vienna, IL)
- 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.: Massac County – Massac County High School (2841 Old Marion Rd., Metropolis, IL)
Vaccines will be provided on a walk-in basis to the first 100 individuals.
Only Illinois residents and/or individuals with proof of employment in Illinois are eligible. Everyone over the age of 16-years old is eligible to get vaccinated.
