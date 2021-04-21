SEMI crash blocks I-24 eastbound lanes in Marshall Co.

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Drivers will need to find an alternate route if they planned to travel on Interstate 24 in Marshall County on Wednesday morning, April 21.
Both eastbound lanes of I-24, at the 24 mile-marker, are closed due to a SEMI truck crash just before 5:30 a.m.
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, both lanes of I-24 are blocked and it could take up to three hours before roadway is reopened.
Eastbound I-24 traffic is being detoured at the U.S. 68 Reidland-Paducah exit 16 interchange to U.S. 68 west then to U.S. 62 east and back onto I-24 eastbound at the U.S. 62 Calvert City exit 27 interchange.
