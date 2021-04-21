One more very cold night

Some clouds will sneak back into the Heartland through the afternoon and evening hours. The clouds will push back out of the Heartland overnight, allowing for numbers to bottom out again. A frost advisory is up for much of the Heartland, so it’s another night where you will want to protect your plants. Lows will drop into the lower to mid 30s. Sunshine returns again on Thursday and temperatures warm up a little. Highs will still be well below average for this time of year, but some areas may hit 60 degrees. Much milder weather returns next week.