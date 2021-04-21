2,765 new COVID-19 cases reported in Ill.

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 2,765 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 28 additional deaths.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,309,552 cases, including 21,722 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.
Since Tuesday, laboratories have reported 81,133 specimens for a total of 21,920,359.
As of Tuesday night, 2,191 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.
Of those, 521 patients were in the ICU and 237 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from April 14-20, 2021 is 3.8 percent.
A total of 8,342,542 vaccines have been administered in Illinois.
