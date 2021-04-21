2,765 new COVID-19 cases reported in Ill.

By Jessica Ladd | April 21, 2021 at 12:19 PM CDT - Updated April 21 at 12:19 PM

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 2,765 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 28 additional deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,309,552 cases, including 21,722 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Since Tuesday, laboratories have reported 81,133 specimens for a total of 21,920,359. 

As of Tuesday night, 2,191 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.

Of those, 521 patients were in the ICU and 237 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from April 14-20, 2021 is 3.8 percent.

A total of 8,342,542 vaccines have been administered in Illinois. 

