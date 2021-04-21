Murray man arrested after police find meth, 1 lb. of marijuana and other drugs in home

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Murray, Kentucky man was arrested on drug charges Tuesday.
On April 20, at 1:00 p.m., a detective with the Murray Police Department was on Sycamore Street investigating a case.
While conducting this investigation, a search of the residence resulted in seizing methamphetamine, approximately one pound of marijuana, other narcotics and other illegal items.
As a result, Chris King (34) of Murray was arrested.
He is facing multiple drug possession charges.
King was lodged in the Calloway County Jail.
