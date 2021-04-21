$23M committed for school highway safety projects in Ky.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - On Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced plans to invest $23 million to improve highway safety near public schools, protecting students, educators and families.
Gov. Beshear charged the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet with prioritizing and targeting safety projects near school sites using state funding allocated in the 2020 Highway Plan.
Nearly 70 safety improvement projects in 44 counties across the state are included in the award.
To see the full list, click here.
“These projects merge two key areas I’ve been committed to investing in since day one as Governor: education and infrastructure,” said Gov. Beshear. “Once completed, these projects will ensure safe access to and around our schools, as well as improve quality of life for the thousands of Kentucky families that drop off and pick up children every day.”
Over the next two years, funding will be used to design and/or construct projects, ranging from new turn lanes and crosswalks to pavement markings and new entrances.
Counties across the state will benefit from upgrades to existing school flashing lights, pedestrian crosswalk beacons and roadside signs encouraging distraction-free driving.
The new projects are also expected to create contracting and design jobs.
This significant investment comes on the heels of Gov. Beshear’s announcement yesterday of $5 million in discretionary funds to repair and build roads in 32 counties and cities statewide.
Click here for more information.
