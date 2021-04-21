Human remains found in in Bollinger County

By Ashley Smith | April 21, 2021 at 10:04 PM CDT - Updated April 21 at 10:05 PM

BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - According to the Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office, human remains were found in in the county.

One suspect is in custody.

In a Facebook post, the Sheriff’s Office stated that the remains were found in connection to a missing Madison County woman. They have not released the woman’s name at this time.

The Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by investigators from the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control.

