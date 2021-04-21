Frost and freeze advisories for all of the Heartland tonight. Slightly warmer tomorrow.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. We saw clouds develop this afternoon and even an isolated sprinkle or two in our northern counties. These clouds will dissipate later this evening and with light winds, temperatures will drop rapidly. We will see lows by morning in the lower to middle 30s in most areas with a few of our protected valleys falling into the upper 20s.
After a frosty start to our Thursday mostly sunny skies will allow for temperatures to rise quickly. We will see a few clouds increase late in the afternoon and early evening hours. Highs tomorrow will reach the middle 50s far northeast to lower 60s far southwest.
