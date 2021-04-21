Food truck rally brings community together in Jackson, Mo.

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Many came out to the Jackson Food Truck Rally on Wednesday, April 21 featuring a variety of food trucks.
There was roughly half-a-dozen food vendors to choose from on Wednesday that ranged between BBQ and burgers to Italian food, drinks and more.
Billy Lewis started this event.
He said it’s all about community togetherness that makes this successful, especially last year when faced with a pandemic.
“Some of the difficulties that we had last year, it got very easy to feel isolated,” Lewis said. “Then seeing everybody coming out for the rally and then starting it back up this year just really drives that sense of community and that sense of belonging togetherness that we crave.”
The event is on Wednesdays at the St. Louis Iron Mountain & Railroad Depot in Jackson from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. through September 29.
