First Alert: Brrr! Cold, sunny morning

(KFVS) - Snow has pushed out of the Heartland, but it remains very cold.
Wake-up temperatures are ranging in the low 30s with a few isolated upper 20s.
Melted snow from Tuesday combined with moisture in the air could for frost to form.
Skies will be sunny this morning.
Clouds will increase this afternoon with highs in the mid 50s.
There is a chance for a few sprinkles, but most areas will remain dry.
Tonight, another round of subfreezing temperatures will arrive for the northern half of the Heartland.
Frost is likely on Thursday morning.
Next chance of rain will be early Friday through Saturday.
Cooler temperatures stick around through the first half of the weekend, but highs in the 80s look to arrive next week.
Send us your snow or cold April day pictures and videos through the link below!
