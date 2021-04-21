Firefighters train on hazmat simulation in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Firefighters with the Homeland Security Response Team trained on a hazmat situation at the Cape Rock Water Treatment Plant on Wednesday, April 21.
They worked with Alliance Water Resources to simulate an accident that occurred at the plant, where a vehicle hit the building and caused damage inside. This caused a chlorine leak.
Cape Girardeau Fire Battalion Chief Brad Dillow said the chances of this happening are very slim, which is why it’s so important to train, since they are not exposed to it on a daily basis.
“Last year with COVID, we trained usually once every month, all the way throughout the year,” Dillow said. “Last year really put us behind, because of COVID restrictions, we wasn’t able to get the team together and train on things like this.”
Alliance Water Resource Manager Brian Pieper said this was a great training experience for everyone.
“This scenario was new and different and the approach and how it occurred is something we haven’t been exposed to in the past, so, we’ll learn from that,” Pieper said. “It’s really the reason behind the drill was to teach us and create a learning experience.”
Dillow said an incident of this magnitude would be a very large scale incident that would affect multiple departments. It’s why he stresses working as a team is crucial and thanks the water department for their help on this training.
