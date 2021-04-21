1 in custody in connection to Steele, Mo. shooting

STEELE, Mo. (KFVS) - One person is in custody in connection to a shooting in Steele.
According to Steele police, they learned a man was treated for a gunshot wound at an area hospital on Tuesday, April 20. He was reportedly in serious, but stable condition.
The shooting allegedly happened in Steele, at or near the Steele Park on Barnes Street.
The suspect, a 22-year-old Dexter man, was found in Dexter by Dexter police.
He was arrested and taken to the Pemiscot County Jail where he’s being held on charges of first-degree assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.
According to Steele Police Chief Billy Joe Stanfield, he filed charges with the Pemiscot County prosecuting attorney, and the suspect’s name is being withheld until a warrant is issued.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.