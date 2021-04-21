Cold weather impacts crops in the Heartland

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The unusually cold weather in the Heartland can create challenges for farmers.
“If you were to ask the people who sell cigarettes, whiskey, or antiacids in farm acids, that they sell a lot of those things in April and May. There is a lot of stress,” said Barry Bean, a farmer from Peach Orchard, Missouri who raises mainly cotton, soybeans, rice and corn.
While this spring freeze adds to that stress, Bean said luckily he’s in the clear.
“Fortunately, the corn we’ve planted isn’t actually up yet, so we didn’t have very much of the stalk that was up that could have been hit by frost,” he said.
According to Bean, that isn’t the case for every farmer in southeast Missouri.
“Now we do have some neighbors who may end up replanting some corn. They planted a little bit earlier than we did. Their corn was a little taller, so there was a lot more plant out there to exposed to be burnt by the frost,” said Bean.
He said many factors determine how crops respond to the cold.
“With corn the biggest thing is did the ground below the soil line freeze,” said Anthony Ohmes, Field Specialist in Agronomy at University of Missouri’s Extension Office. “My opinion is, is that no, it probably did not freeze, because this morning the ground temperatures were in the mid to upper 40s.”
According to Ohmes, the temperature range of concern for corn falls between 28 and 30 degrees.
“With corn, the growing point is below the ground, and it will stay below the ground for several growth stages, and so the ground insulates that growing point, so that’s a plus,” he said.
Despite the recent freeze, Bean said his biggest concern right now is rain. He needs more dry days to get out in the field and plant new crops.
“Fortunately, right now being middle of April, the calendar is still in our favor, but obviously every week we push that back, we lose some of the 8-10 week window that we have to get everything planted,” he said.
