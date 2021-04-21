Chester Bridge closed due to 3-vehicle crash

PERRY COUNTY, Mo. and RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Chester Bridge, across the Mississippi River, is closed in both directions until further notice.
According to Perry County Sheriff Gary Schaaf, two vehicles and a SEMI crashed on the bridge.
Sheriff Schaaf said no one was hurt in the crash, but the bridge is covered in ice.
The Perry County Sheriff’s Department in Missouri sent out the alert about the closure just before 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday, April 21.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is also investigating the crash.
Drivers are urged to use caution and to find alternate routes.
The sheriff’s department stated road conditions may be poor in some areas due to snow yesterday.
The Chester Bridge connects Perryville, Mo. with Chester, Ill.
The closest bridge that connects southeast Missouri with southern Illinois in the Heartland is the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge in Cape Girardeau, Mo. and East Cape Girardeau, Ill.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.