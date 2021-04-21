Chester Bridge closed due to 3-vehicle crash

Chester Bridge closed due to 3-vehicle crash
The Chester Bridge, across the Mississippi River, is closed in both directions due to a three-vehicle crash. (Source: KFVS)
By Marsha Heller | April 21, 2021 at 6:29 AM CDT - Updated April 21 at 7:29 AM

PERRY COUNTY, Mo. and RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Chester Bridge, across the Mississippi River, is closed in both directions until further notice.

According to Perry County Sheriff Gary Schaaf, two vehicles and a SEMI crashed on the bridge.

Sheriff Schaaf said no one was hurt in the crash, but the bridge is covered in ice.

The Perry County Sheriff’s Department in Missouri sent out the alert about the closure just before 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday, April 21.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is also investigating the crash.

Chester officers are assisting with a three car accident on the Chester bridge. The bridge is closed down until further...

Posted by Chester Police Department on Wednesday, April 21, 2021

Drivers are urged to use caution and to find alternate routes.

The sheriff’s department stated road conditions may be poor in some areas due to snow yesterday.

The Chester Bridge connects Perryville, Mo. with Chester, Ill.

The closest bridge that connects southeast Missouri with southern Illinois in the Heartland is the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge in Cape Girardeau, Mo. and East Cape Girardeau, Ill.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.