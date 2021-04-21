Cape Girardeau Nature Center hosts Bashin Trash event

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - If you are looking for ways to give back to the community, volunteering to help with the clean up events this weekend is an excellent opportunity to make a difference.
Jamie Koehler, the assistant manager at Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center, she stated that citizens can help in the local clean-ups.
“Our part of friends of the park is going to be putting together a team of people of that are gonna go down to La Croix Creek and pick up trash,” Koehler said.
The Cape Girardeau Nature Center partnered with the Parks and Recreation Department for this year’s Bashin Trash clean up. The event is Saturday.
Koehler said, “If it rains some of us will still be out there picking up trash in our raincoats because that’s not going to stop us.”
The Cape Girardeau Nature Center stated that in the past tires and even washing machines have been pulled out of the creek.
“It’s an ongoing everyday kind of issue that we need to address, so I think events like this really help with awareness in trying to connect with the people who have the passion for making sure that nature is clean,” said Koehler.
Koehler said events like this is to bring awareness to the community.
“There’s a lot of different things that citizens can do to keep our community and our land looking really really beautiful,” Koehler said.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.