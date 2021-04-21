Cape Co. Fire Departments receives new radio system

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - For first responders, good communication is a must.
This is why local fire departments are upgrading to a new radio system.
“It’s just nice to know that our first responders are going to have a quality system,” Cape Girardeau Co. Emergency Management Deputy Director Sam Herndon said. “Our old system was not statewide, it was more of just a local repeater system and a lot of our repeaters were becoming difficult to find parts to get them repaired and it was costing a lot of money,” Herndon said.
With this new radio system, they can communicate statewide.
“Which is great for our community, it will give us better coverage and a better-quality system,” he said.
Bluetooth and caller ID are built into each of them.
“So we can put out number in there and so this one right here is mine from Jackson so it says my number and my name so it knows who’s talking,” he said.
Herndon said local law enforcement is also making the transition.
“We’re hoping that in the next few months everyone is on the newer statewide MOSWIN system so that way everybody can have a better-quality communication and keep everybody safe,” he said.
The new radios cost $1.7 in total which comes from general sales tax in the county, according to the Commissioner’s Office.
“We were able to work with them to secure funds to get these radios purchased for these departments,” he said.
Herndon said he’s hearing good feedback about the new system from first responders.
So far, Cape and Jackson have the radios and all the other county departments should have them by the beginning of June.
