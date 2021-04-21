Bitterly Cold Wednesday Morning

Snow has moved off to our east with lingering clouds around this morning. Temperatures will range in the lower 30s with a few isolated upper 20s possible in areas of Illinois and southeast Missouri near sunrise. Snow that melted yesterday and moisture in the air could lead to frost on cars this morning. Mostly sunny through the morning hours with clouds increasing during the afternoon. There is a small chance of a few sprinkles although most areas will remain dry. High temperatures will reach the mid 50s.
Tonight, another round of subfreezing temperatures will arrive for the northern half of the Heartland. It would be a good idea to cover up the plants again as frost is likely on Thursday morning.
Next chance of rain will be early Friday through Saturday. Cooler temperatures stay around through the first half of the weekend, but the 80s look to arrive next week.
-Lisa
