Bitterly Cold Wednesday Morning

Snow has moved off to our east with lingering clouds around this morning. Temperatures will range in the lower 30s with a few isolated upper 20s possible in areas of Illinois and southeast Missouri near sunrise. Snow that melted yesterday and moisture in the air could lead to frost on cars this morning. Mostly sunny through the morning hours with clouds increasing during the afternoon. There is a small chance of a few sprinkles although most areas will remain dry. High temperatures will reach the mid 50s.