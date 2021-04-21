After Chauvin verdict, expert says people should consider mental health

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There were several social media posts just before the Derek Chauvin verdict expressing feelings of anxiety or nervousness.
After countless views of watching the video of George Floyd taking his last breath, to months of protests and watching the round-the-clock coverage of the Derek Chauvin trial, it can have an effect on your mental health.
“So as a trauma psychologist, I understand that it can be something that could impact someone’s overall sense of well-being that the world is still good and that they don’t feel safe. A lot of my patients have been on edge all year long and just sort of expecting the next bad thing to happen,” said Dr. Jesse Malott with Christ Community Health.
He says mental stress can easily manifest to physical ailments such as headaches, stomach pains, or even worse, hypertension.
“So I definitely think one of the most important things is to talk about it and talk about it with people that you trust, that you love,” said Malott.
For a lot of people, Tuesday’s verdict was a time for celebration and possibly a brief sigh of relief, but you may be living in a household or work with someone that doesn’t agree with the decision and that can bring a sense of stress as well.
“I hope people are able to engage the topic, talk about their feelings and again they can go back to the core, the core issues is a man is still dead and we can all grieve that together,” he said.
Malett suggests going for a jog or walk if you start feeling stress.
He also says it’s more important than ever to continue with your everyday routine and not regress into doing nothing.
