Woman catches big catfish in Cape Girardeau Co.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A woman from Sedgewickville caught a big catfish this past weekend in Cape Girardeau County.
With help from her husband, she pulled in and netted a 48-pound catfish.
This wasn’t the only time they have caught a big fish. They said they have hooked similar sized fish there near Apple Creek in years past.
“So far, the last couple years, we’ve caught a monster,” Alison Cotton said. “My husband caught a bigger one last year, over a 50 pounder as mine was only 48 pounds, 10 ounces. But I was excited either way.”
All together, they have caught 15 fish, which totaled 204 pounds.
“It’s definitely our own honey hole,” Cotton said. “There’s lots of fish and we’ve gone to lots of different areas but that seems to be our lucky spot. It’s exciting. You never know what you’re going to pull in. It’s exciting every single time. Every year I look forward to it.”
They plan on going back out to their lucky spot this next weekend to try to catch another big fish.
