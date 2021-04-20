What you need to know April 20

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Tuesday, April 20.
Weather changes are on the way.
Wake-up temps are cool in the 40s, with a few upper 30s in our northern counties.
Today will start off sunny and mild with temps in the 50s and 60s, but temperatures will quickly drop by the afternoon and evening hours as a cold front pushes into the Heartland.
During the late afternoon, rain will arrive and then start to mix or transition into snow as colder air rushes in during the evening.
Snow will likely not accumulate for most of the Heartland, but heavier snow showers could cause minor accumulations on grassy and elevated surfaces briefly.
Tonight, temperatures will could range in the upper 20s in our northern counties and low 30s in our southern counties.
Most of the Heartland is under a freeze warning and a freeze watch through Wednesday morning due to the possibility for subfreezing air over a prolonged period of time.
Isolated frost is also possible Wednesday morning.
Chances for frost are again possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
A trend of cooler temperatures will stay around this week.
- Gardeners, orchard owners and vegetable farmers are on alert due to below freezing temperatures in the forecast.
- Jury deliberations are now underway in the Derek Chauvin murder trial.
- Apple said it has reached an agreement with the right-wing social app Parler that could lead to its reinstatement in the company’s app store.
- Kenneth Haskin has been named the new city manager for the City of Cape Girardeau.
- A bill introduced on Monday, April 19 would establish Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site as a national park.
- A homeless man has been charged with the arson of the Cape Girardeau Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
- A Mayfield man is facing a murder charge in connection to a deadly stabbing.
- Former Vice President Walter Mondale has died.
- A historic African American cemetery in Cape Girardeau County has fallen into disarray due to no means to maintain it.
- Prosecutors have charged a Minnesota man with felony assault and allege that he attacked a home improvement store employee and a police officer after the store worker told him to wear a mask.
- A long and dramatic police chase in North Carolina ended after police corralled the suspect into a tight spot with the help of a man on a tractor.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.