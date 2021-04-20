Wanted Franklin Co. man arrested

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - An Ewing, Illinois man wanted in a domestic battery case has been arrested.
According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Jacob R. Minton, 37, was taken into custody in Okawville by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities had been searching for Minton after an incident was reported in rural Royalton on Monday, April 12 .
Minton was wanted on aggravated domestic battery and unlawful restraint charges.
He has since been transferred to the Franklin County Jail and is being held in lieu of $100,000 bond.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.