Wacky Weather Today!

Mostly clear this morning with temperatures in the 40s with a few upper 30s in our northern counties. The day will start off sunny and very mild as temperatures will warm early into the 50s and 60s. But temperatures will drop quickly by the afternoon and evening hours as a cold front will filter cooler air over the Heartland. Speaking of later today, clouds will move in with a cold front during the early afternoon. During the late afternoon, rain will fall and then start to mix or transition over into snow as colder air rushes in during the evening. Snow will likely not accumulate for most areas due to the air temperatures near the surface being above freezing and ground temperatures being above freezing. However, if a heavier snow shower falls, minor accumulations may occur on grassy/elevated surfaces briefly. Impacts will be very limited to none.