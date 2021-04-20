Volunteers needed for Friends of the Park Day in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Friends of the Parks Day & The Great Cape Clean up are needing volunteers for this Saturday in Cape Girardeau.
Volunteers are needed to plant flower beds, paint playground equipment, pick up trash and much more.
Cape Girardeau Parks Divisional Manager Brock Davis said they are needing volunteers, not just for beautifying the parks, but to also clean up areas across the city.
“We literally have areas where we will pick up areas of trash one day and then go back the next and there’s trash there again,” Davis said. “So, it’s constant maintenance for us. It’s very time consuming. So it allows us to get a Spring cleanup to help keep things maintained throughout the summer.”
The event starts at Capaha Park Shelter #3 with registration beginning at 8:30 a.m. Volunteers will be provided lunch and a free t-shirt, while supplies are limited.
To register, you can call 573-339-6340. For more information, you can find that on their website here.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.