SSM Health announces same day appointments available for COVID-19 vaccines

MT. VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - SSM Health Medical Group announced same day appointments are available for COVID-19 vaccines, due to an increased supply of doses.
Vaccines are given at the Primary Care office located at 4103 S. Water Tower Place in Mt. Vernon.
Clinics are held several times a week.
Appointments can be scheduled by calling 618-899-1919, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or online here.
Vaccines are available to any Illinois resident, age 16 and older.
The Pfizer vaccine has been authorized for individuals 16 years and older.
The Moderna vaccine has been authorized for patients age 18 and older.
