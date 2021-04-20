Southern Seven Health Dept. launches mobile pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic tour

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department launched a new mobile COVID-19 vaccine tour throughout the region.
The vaccine events are aimed to reach some of the farthest outlying townships in each of the seven counties.
The clinics will use the Illinois Department of Public Health’s Wellness on Wheels vans to provide the traveling clinic space to administer the vaccines. Individuals will then be able to wait their required 15-minutes after the vaccine in their own car parked nearby.
“We will be able to roll up to a designated spot, park the WOW van, and open the door to accept our first patient within just a few minutes of arrival,” said Nathan Ryder, outreach coordinator for Southern Seven’s contact trace team. “People will be able to schedule themselves an appointment for these pop-up clinics online or show up as a walk-in.”
The schedule for the mobile clinics include:
Tuesday, April 27 – Pulaski County
- 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.: The Train Depot (Central Ave., Ullin, IL 62992)
- 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.: SMILES (412 S. Blanche Street, Mounds, IL 62964)
Wednesday, April 28 – Johnson County
- 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.: First Pentecostal Church (90 Locust Rd, Ozark, IL 62972)
- 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.: First Baptist Church (608 W. Main Street, Goreville, IL 62939)
Thursday, April 29 – Union County
- 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.: Alto Pass Park (Elm St. near Chestnut St., Alto Pass, IL 62905)
- 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.: Cobden IL. Park (217 Locust St., Cobden, IL 62920)
Friday, April 30 – Alexander County
- 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.: next to Babe’s Fish Wagon in East Cape (Virginia Dr., McClure, IL 62957)
Saturday, May 1 – Massac County
- 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.: Big John’s Grocery Store (1200 E. 5th St., Metropolis, IL 62960)
- 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.: First Baptist Church (700 Pell Rd., Brookport, IL 62910)
Tuesday, May 4 – Pope County
- 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.: Aly Funeral Home (1099 State Route 145, Eddyville, IL 62928)
- 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.: Gospel Mission Tabernacle (166 State Route 146 W, Golconda, IL 62938)
Wednesday, May 5 – Hardin County
- 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.: Baseball & Softball Park (Locust St, Elizabethtown, IL 62931)
- 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.: Potters Church (590 N. Mill St., Cave-In-Rock, IL 62919)
Thursday, May 6 – Alexander County
- 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.: Faith Assembly of God Church (4730 State Route 3 N., Wolf Lake, Illinois 62998)
- 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.: Big Ballpark (Tamm Ave. / Front St., Tamms, IL 62988)
These mobile clinics will operate in addition to our regularly scheduled mass vaccination locations.
Currently, the health department is operating at least two, fixed mass vaccination locations in the region each day, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
There is no charge for receiving a COVID-19 vaccine from the health department.
Southern Seven Health Department covers Alexander, Hardin, Johnson, Massac, Pope, Pulaski, and Union counties.
In addition to taking appointments, it is also accepting walk-ins at each of their daily vaccine clinic locations.
