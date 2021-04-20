Snow ending later this evening. Freeze likely tomorrow morning for much of the Heartland.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Tuesday Evening Heartland. A band of snow mixed with rain at times is moving across the Heartland. This band of precipitation will exit the area after midnight and skies will begin to clear. Temperatures are mainly in the middle to upper 30s this evening and will fall to the upper 20s and lower 30s by morning. Winds will likely die down enough to allow widespread frost to form.