Scattered snow expected this evening, and record cold temperatures possible tonight

Temperatures will be falling quickly from northwest to southeast through the late afternoon and evening hours. Precipitation will be pushing south and east through the evening as well. Rain changing to snow is very likely in northern portions of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois through the evening hours. There is a chance some minor accumulations could occur in this area on elevated surfaces. The changeover will continue after sunset for parts of Kentucky as well. The bigger impact of this system will be the cold air that sink into the area tonight. Freeze warnings are out for much of the Heartland as record lows are possible. Lows will dip into the upper 20s north to lower to mid 30s south. Tonight and Wednesday night are the nights to protect your plants! Warmer weather arrives by the beginning of next week.