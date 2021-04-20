Paducah woman facing DUI charges following March 22 crash

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Graves Sheriff’s deputies investigated a two-car traffic crash that occurred on March 22 on Herman Road in Graves County.
The investigation into the collision identified the driver of one of the vehicles as being 54-year-old Helen Hopkins of Paducah, Kentucky.
Her vehicle was travelling westbound on Herman Road at a high rate of speed and after topping a hill she lost control of her vehicle.
She struck another vehicle that was eastbound.
The second vehicle was being operated by 55-year-old James Carroll of Hickory.
Carroll was trapped in the vehicle after the collision and impact.
Fire department and EMS personnel had to extricate him and then immediately transported him to an air ambulance where he was life- flighted to an out of state hospital for life-threatening injuries.
Helen Hopkins was transported to a Paducah area hospital for treatment of her injuries.
On April 20, 2021 at approximately 2 p.m., Hopkins was arrested after Graves Sheriff’s Deputies obtained an arrest warrant.
She is facing driving under the influence, assault and drug charges.
She was lodged at the Graves County Jail.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.