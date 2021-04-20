Masks recommended, not required in Cape Girardeau city buildings after April 26

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - New mask regulations at city facilities were announced at last night’s city council meeting.
The city will be changing their mask order from “required” to “recommended” for entry into a building on April 26.
New signs will be posted at that time.
City Manager Scott Meyer said the city chose to wait for many of their employees to finish the vaccination process before they changed their mask requirement.
The Cape Girardeau County Health Board lifted the mask mandate on March 8.
