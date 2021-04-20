Ky. State Police investigating assault on guard at penitentiary

EDDYVILLE, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police is investigating a report of an inmate who assaulted a guard at the state penitentiary.
According to KSP, around 6:40 p.m. on Monday, April 19, Post 1 dispatch received a call from the Kentucky State Penitentiary in Eddyville regarding a female guard who had been assaulted by a male inmate.
According to prison personnel, Lawaun M. Colvin, 30, of Louisville, threw a female guard to the ground and tried to remove her clothing in order to sexually assault her.
Colvin was then restrained by other guards.
According to KSP, the female guard was treated for minor injuries.
