Jackson Co. reports 6 more COVID-19 cases

JACKSON COUTNY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Health Department reported six more COVID-19 cases on April 20.
- Female: two under ten, one in her twenties and one in her fifties
- Male: one under ten and one teen.
There are 43 active cases currently being managed.
To date, there have been 4,915 cases in the county, including 72 related deaths.
Four individuals were released from isolation, in accordance with CDC guidelines, bringing the total released to 4,800 individuals.
