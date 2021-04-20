Ill. Dept. of Public Health reported 2,587 new cases of COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,587 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, April 20, including nine additional deaths.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,306,787 cases, including 21,694 deaths.
A total of 21,839,226 tests for the virus have been conducted in the state.
As of Monday night, 2,288 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 522 patients were in the ICU and 223 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 13-19 was 4.5 percent.
According to IDPH, the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses for Illinois is 10,162,155.
A total of 8,201,830 vaccines were administered in Illinois as of midnight.
The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 122,531 doses.
On Monday, 81,963 doses were reported administered in Illinois. However, data from Walgreens on the number of doses administered is not included due to a technical issue and will be added in Wednesday’s total.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.