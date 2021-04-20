Hybrid rain garden program to help provide information on stormwater management

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - Rain gardens are an effective landscape feature designed to capture excess stormwater runoff from buildings, roads, and driveways.
Understanding how rain gardens function, as well as how to design, install, and maintain rain gardens, will be the focus of an upcoming hybrid rain garden program series.
The series will be hosted by the Greater Egypt Regional Planning and Development Commission and University of Illinois Extension.
This hybrid course will include four online sessions and one in-person plant day at the Jackson County Extension office.
- Tuesday, May 18 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. online
- Thursday, May 20 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. online
- Saturday, May 22 plant day at Jackson County Extension office from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. (402 Ava Rd., Murphysboro, IL 62966)
- Tuesday, May 25 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. online
- Thursday, May 27 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. online
For the in-person session, participants are invited to bring garden tools and gloves and dress for gardening.
Participants bringing a garden tool should wash the tool before using it in the rain garden to avoid spreading the recently identified invasive jumping worm.
The $5 registration fee includes light snacks during the in-person session, a rain garden manual and other educational materials.
articipants must wear masks and practice social distancing.
This program is limited to 20 participants.
Those interested can register here by May 13.
