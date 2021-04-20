Heartland shuttle service transports passengers to STL Lambert Airport

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - During the pandemic traveling came to stop, putting a strain on local transportation services to St. Louis Airport.
However, a local shuttle service is looking to fill that void.
Bryan Sims, a pilot with Cape Air says he and his wife, Janet Sims, started “STL Shuttle” service in 2018.
They service the STL and Central Missouri area.
During pandemic they began to receive requests to services the Cape Girardeau area after the local shuttle company went out of business.
“The beginning of the pandemic we started getting calls from the Cape Girardeau area saying they couldn’t get ahold of the previous shuttling company that served that area. So, after a bit we gave it a shot and tried to work up a motto where we can do that” Sims said.
Due to CDC guidelines, seating is limited, seats are sanitized, and masked are encouraged
