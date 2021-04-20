Heartland man catches world record spotted gar

WAYNE COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Heartland man has snagged a new world record and a new state record at Wappapello Lake.
Devlin Rich, of Williamsville, reeled in a 10-pound, 9-ounce spotted gar on February 25.
The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) said the catch shattered not only the state record, but the world record of 9-pounds, 12-ounces set in 1994.
MDC staff verified Rich’s record-breaking catch on a certified scale in Williamsville.
This is the second state record caught in 2021.
Rich used a pole-and-line to catch the fish at Wappapello Lake.
MDC said gar are seldom taken on hook-and-line, due to their hard-bony jaws.
Many use a bow to catch gar because the fish often stay near the surface of the water.
The Missouri record for a spotted gar taken with a bow was 9-pounds, 15-ounces, which was also harvested at Wappapello Lake in 2011.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.