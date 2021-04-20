Visiting the Green Book’s historic Cape Girardeau house

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Cape Girardeau home that was a safe space and landmark for African-Americans traveling through the Heartland, is now more than 100 years old.
The house, located at 38 North Hanover, is featured in the Green Book as a place for blacks to find a warm bed and a hot meal.
The movie The Green Book was a box office hit in 2019, taking home the coveted Best Picture Award. but what some may not know is the Green Book was real, and there was a Cape Girardeau home that was listed in it.
“It’s a travel guide for African-Americans so they could travel comfortably, without being humiliated, stopped or get into strange territory.”
Frank Nickell, the director of the Kellerman Foundation, said there were four homes listed in the Green Book, but only one still stands today.
“The house at 38 North Hanover was built by an African-American man who put up a large house; and he had the resources that he could provide a safe place for people to stay,” Nickell said.
Yvonne Cardwell Johnson currently owns the Hanover Street house and recalled what it was like when she moved in with relatives in the early ’60s.
“There was a closet and it was full of linen and dishes. We always wondered how their house was so nice,” she said.
She said, at the time, the house had modern furniture and her relatives would welcome anyone of color.
“And there was always people here,” she said. “It was some stranger here. I would say a stranger because I didn’t know them and neither did my mother or my grandparents.”
Making this small token of Heartland history a local treasure.
“We had the open road concept. Get out on the open road and just go. Have a good time. Roll the windows down, turn on the radio, but if you stop in the wrong place, you have a problem.”
The Green Book is still published and the house at 38 North Hanover is still listed.
