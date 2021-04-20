Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department to move off-side clinics back to main locations

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department is planning to move their off-site mass vaccination clinics back to their health department locations in the middle to end of May.
The health department advises to get vaccinated at one of the off-site clinics instead of waiting for the main department location.
The clinics are meant for those who live and/or work in Franklin or Williamson County.
The vaccinations are for those who are 16 years old or older.
For 16–17-year-olds, a parent or legal guardian must be present when being vaccinated.
For those who have received their first doses, please ensure you wait 28 days if you received the Moderna vaccine, and wait 21 days if you received the Pfizer vaccine.
