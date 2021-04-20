First Alert: Cold front to bring rain, snow

(KFVS) - Big weather changes are on the way.
Wake-up temps are cool in the 40s, with a few upper 30s in our northern counties.
Today will start off sunny and mild with temps in the 50s and 60s, but temperatures will quickly drop by the afternoon and evening hours as a cold front pushes into the Heartland.
During the late afternoon, rain will arrive and then start to mix or transition into snow as colder air rushes in during the evening.
Snow will likely not accumulate for most of the Heartland, but heavier snow showers could cause minor accumulations on grassy and elevated surfaces briefly.
Tonight, temperatures will could range in the upper 20s in our northern counties and low 30s in our southern counties.
Most of the Heartland is under a freeze warning and a freeze watch through Wednesday morning due to the possibility for subfreezing air over a prolonged period of time.
Isolated frost is also possible Wednesday morning.
Chances for frost are again possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
A trend of cooler temperatures will stay around this week.
