Fire Marshal to investigate fire at building in Paducah

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Paducah firefighters were called to the 600 block of Broadway Street for a building fire on Monday afternoon, April 19.
When crews arrived shortly after 1 p.m., they found an outside deck and a stairway fully engulfed in flames.
An overtime crew was called in to help gain control of the fire and put out the flames.
No one was hurt.
The fire department said a business and apartments at the building sustained damage.
The State Fire Marshal has been contacted to investigate the cause of the fire.
