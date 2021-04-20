Egyptian Health Dept. reports 9 new COVID-19 cases

Egyptian Health Dept. reports 9 new COVID-19 cases
The Egyptian Health Department reported nine new COVID-19 cases on April 20. (Source: Twitter: Gov. Eric Holcomb)
By Jessica Ladd | April 20, 2021 at 3:41 PM CDT - Updated April 20 at 3:41 PM

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported nine new COVID-19 cases on April 20.

The individuals include:

Saline County

  • Female: 1 in their teens, 2 in their 50s, 1 in their 80s
  • Male: 1 in their 20s, 2 in their 50s

Gallatin County

  • Male: 1 in their 40s

White County

  • Male: 1 in their 30s

To date, Saline County has had a total of 2,667 lab confirmed positives, including 53 deaths.

White County has had a total of 1,765 lab-confirmed positives, including 27 deaths and Gallatin County has a total of 499 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including three deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.