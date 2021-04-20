Western Kentucky counties receive funding for road repairs

(KFVS) - Some local counties in Kentucky have received funding through an initiative to help repair the state’s roads.
Ballard County will be receiving $58,000 as an investment in resurfacing the Joppa Landing Road.
Caldwell County is receiving $6,560 for the resurfacing of Stewarts Lane.
It is part of a project announced by Governor Andy Beshear, where $5 million would go to rebuilding roads across the state.
“Better roads make for a better Kentucky,” Governor Beshear said. “This infusion of funding will improve the safety of routes Kentuckians rely on daily to stay connected within their communities. It also will fund new roadways to improve access and mobility.”
View all the Department of Rural & Municipal Aid Discretionary Funding Awards here.
