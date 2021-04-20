Dr. Williams resigns, new acting director named for Mo. Dept. of Health and Senior Services

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - A new acting director for the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services was named on Tuesday, April 20.
Governor Mike Parson named Deputy Chief of Staff Robert Knodell as acting director, effective immediately.
This comes after the governor accepted a letter of resignation from Dr. Randall Williams earlier on Tuesday.
“Dr. Williams has been a huge asset to Missouri, especially this past year in dealing with COVID-19,” Governor Parson said. “We greatly appreciate all the work he has done for the people of our state and wish him the best in his future endeavors.”
Knodell has served as deputy chief to the governor since 2017.
“As Deputy Chief of Staff, Robert brings valuable knowledge and leadership experience to our team and the entire state of Missouri,” Governor Parson said. “For more than a year, he has also played a leading role in Missouri’s COVID-19 response efforts, and I am more than confident in him to take over as Acting Director of the Department of Health and Senior Services.”
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.