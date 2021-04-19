Woman arrested for leaving toddler in hotel room to gamble

METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - A Nashville, Tennessee mother was arrested on Saturday, April 17 for leaving her toddler alone in a hotel room in Metropolis, Illinois.
According to police, officers were called to the Harrah’s Hotel and Casino after housekeeping reported hearing a child crying on the fifth floor of the hotel.
Housekeeping told authorities that the child appeared to be getting “hoarse” from all of the crying.
They entered the room where the child could be heard and said they found an 18-month-old alone in the room.
It’s believed that the child had been left alone in the room for approximately two hours.
Authorities said they located the toddler’s mother after spotting her on surveillance gambling.
Gemma Lynn Uy Davis, 43, was arrested for endangering the life and health of a child.
She was released on bond and turned over to the Illinois Department of Healthcare & Family Services.
