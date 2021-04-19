What you need to know April 19

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Monday, April 19.
Drivers will want to add a little extra time to their morning commute due to dense and patchy fog in some areas.
Fog should lift later in the day.
Today will will be one of the warmer days this week, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.
Overnight, temps will drop into the low 40s.
A strong front with very cold air will push in from the north on Tuesday afternoon.
Behind a sharp wind shift, rain will develop and cold north winds will gust, feeling more like winter than spring.
It continues to look as though rain could mix with a little wet snow before ending, but no accumulation is expected.
A freeze watch is in effect Tuesday night into Wednesday morning for counties on the northeastern edge of the Heartland, but also includes Reynolds County.
Another round of cold temperatures in the low 30s is likely Wednesday night into early Thursday, but there is a better chance of damaging frost during this time.
- Multiple fire departments battled fire at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Cape Girardeau. The State Fire Marshal is investigating the fire as arson and a suspect is in custody.
- Police are investigating a pair of Sunday afternoon shootings in Sikeston.
- Authorities say they have apprehended a person in connection with a shooting at a busy tavern in southeastern Wisconsin early Sunday that left three men dead and three men injured.
- A manhunt was underway Sunday for a former sheriff’s deputy wanted in the fatal shooting of three people in Austin, Texas, as an official said it wasn’t known if the suspect was still in the city.
- Vandals left a pig’s head at the one-time California home of a use-of-force expert who testified on behalf of the officer accused of killing George Floyd, police said.
- After a couple weeks, the 800 block of Broadway Street is now open to traffic after it was closed due to a fire at the Broadway Theater.
- Half of all adults in the U.S. have received at least one COVID-19 shot.
- A Heartland mother is in search for a mystery good Samaritan who helped her daughter and friend in a car wreck, in hopes of saying “thank you” in person.
- A Connecticut middle school teacher who raised $41,000 to help hundreds of his struggling neighbors during the COVID-19 pandemic got an unwelcome surprise for his charitable efforts: a form stating he could owe $16,031 in income taxes.
- Alma Wahlberg, the mother of entertainers Mark and Donnie Wahlberg and a regular on their reality series “Wahlburgers,” has died, her sons said on social media Sunday.
- Though female country stars didn’t compete for the night’s top prize – Luke Bryan was named entertainer of the year – they owned Sunday’s ACM Awards.
