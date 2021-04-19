Vienna, Ill. head start temporarily closed due to COVID-19 case

VIENNA, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Seven Head Start temporarily closed its Vienna Head Start Early Learning Center following one confirmed case of COVID-19 in the facility.
The center closed for remote learning starting on Monday, April 19.
Classes will resume in person on April 26.
According to Southern Seven Head Start, families have been notified.
They said the decision to close the center came after consultation with the Southern Seven Health Department during its investigation of the case.
Head start learned of the positive test result over the weekend and started making plans for the closure on Monday.
According to head start officials, this is a precautionary measure to provide time for cleaning and disinfecting of the facility, and for health department officials to gain a better understanding of the impact to the center.
The health department has already started contact tracing to identify those who may have been exposed to the coronavirus.
