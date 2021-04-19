Turning much colder tomorrow with rain likely late and snow possible too.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Monday Evening Heartland. It was a very nice day across the Heartland. But big changes are heading our way. A strong cold front will move through the area tomorrow with a disturbance moving behind the front. This will bring very cold air into the area along with a good chance for precipitation. But for this evening we will see clear skies and cool temperatures. Readings will fall through the 50s with lows by morning in the upper 30s north to the middle 40s south.
Tuesday will be Cloudy and turning much colder. Highs will occur early in the day from near 50 far north to the upper 60s far south. Temperatures will be falling into the 30s by the late afternoon and evening hours. At the same time we will se a disturbance move trough the area. This will allow scattered showers to develop. As the colder air moves in we will likely see areas of snow develop, especially across our northern counties. There is a chance a few areas could receive up to an inch of snow mainly on elevated surface.
The precipitation will move out of the area after midnight tomorrow night and colder weather will move in. Lows by Wednesday morning will be in the upper 20s north to lower and middle 30s south.
