Turning much colder tomorrow with rain likely late and snow possible too.

Tuesday will be Cloudy and turning much colder. Highs will occur early in the day from near 50 far north to the upper 60s far south. Temperatures will be falling into the 30s by the late afternoon and evening hours. At the same time we will se a disturbance move trough the area. This will allow scattered showers to develop. As the colder air moves in we will likely see areas of snow develop, especially across our northern counties. There is a chance a few areas could receive up to an inch of snow mainly on elevated surface.