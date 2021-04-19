Prepare your garden for upcoming cold weather

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - If you already planted, you may want to take some extra steps to protect them in the next few days.
“Around here we always like to tell people you know don’t do any planting just to be safe. That last frost, I think they say April 15, obviously it’s come much later this year.”
Tiffany Burton, owner of Planet Plus, explained how people can protect their plants from Tuesday’s cold temperatures.
“If your plants are already in the ground, and you can’t transport them inside, you can cover them with a sheet or there’s a frost blanket, you can also cover them with a tarp,” said Burton.
If you use a tarp, remove it the following morning before sunrise. That’ll prevent damage to the plants.
“If you choose not to cover your plants or bring them in the garage or bring them inside, the cold temperatures can damage your flowers. It can damage tender leaves, so you can definitely expect some damage on your plants,” said Burton.
Burton described what she does to protect her plants.
“We’ve moved all of our annuals; and our tropicals have started to go into our greenhouse and then some will go inside the store; and if there is anything that we cannot fit inside then we will cover with cloth or tarps,” Burton said.
Long-time gardeners know that spring is a roller coaster in temperatures.
“We kind of expected that there’s a chance of something like that, so it’s pretty normal,” she said. “This is not the first time that we’ve had to do this.”
